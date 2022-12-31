AICTE PG scholarship scheme application last date today, know details here

AICTE |

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will close the AICTE PG scholarship online application window today, December 31, 2022.

The scholarship window provided by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for the AICTE PG scholarship will close today, December 31, 2022.

For verification by respective institutions including re-submission of defective applications at the AICTE portal, the last date is January 15, 2023. Students can apply for the AICTE PG scholarship at pgscholarship.aicte-india.org.

In order to develop technical education in India AICTE awards the PG scholarship of Rs 12,400 per month to qualified students. For applying to the PG scholarship, the AICTE has made the aadhar number mandatory. According to AICTE, the applications will not be accepted without the aadhar number.

The other documents mandatory for the scholarships, which candidates must hold, are a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) or Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) scores at the time of admission and must be admitted as full-time scholars.

The institutions and courses have been already approved by the AICTE and the council has suggested the candidates choose those mentioned courses and programmes.

The courses include Master of Engineering, Master of Technology, Master of Architecture, Master of Pharmacy and Master of Design.