 AICTE Launches AURA Scheme To Boost Research In Technical Education
AICTE Launches AURA Scheme To Boost Research In Technical Education

The scheme was launched by AICTE Chairman Professor TG Sitharam at AICTE HQ, New Delhi

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam launched the AICTE placement portal for students residing in rural and tribal areas to ensure equal job opportunities. | Official Website

The All India Council for Technical Education launched AICTE AURA (Augmenting Utilization of Research Assets 2024 Scheme) to promote the utilization of I-STEM (India Science Technology Engineering facilities Map) by providing the financial aid to teachers and students in AICTE approved colleges for utilizing I-STEM facilities and boosting research.

"The scheme was launched by AICTE Chairman Professor TG Sitharam at AICTE HQ, New Delhi," as per a press release.

During the launch, he highlighted that "Investing in R&D creates opportunities for collaboration with academic institutions and research organizations. The aim of AURA scheme is to augment existing research by utilization of public funded hardware and software R&D facilities mapped by I-STEM, and thereby developing a culture of research in technical education Institutions".

Through AICTE AURA Scheme, the use of I-STEM in research will be promoted by providing financial assistance to full time/regular faculty of AICTE approved institutions and students of PG scholarships, ADF fellowship and QIP scheme. The scheme is also beneficial for PG students of AICTE approved institutions who have not availed PG scholarships.

"Under the scheme, an amount of up to Rs 2 lakh will be given to the researcher for the use of equipment and facilities registered on the I-STEM portal. The project will last for a maximum of two years. There is no age bar to avail the benefit of the scheme. However, an eligible faculty member or a researcher is eligible to use the scheme only twice in his entire career," as per the release.

The Government of India has been making investment in research and development infrastructure through different ministries or departments and has created excellent infrastructure that is spread across the country in premier educational institutions and national laboratories. Through pioneering efforts of the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor (OPSA), an India Science Technology Engineering Facilities Map (I-STEM) Portal has been established, towards enhancing the utilization of public-funded infrastructure.

