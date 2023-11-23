AICTE Approves NEP-Aligned Model Curricula For UG Management And Computer Science

AICTE | File Photo

The All India Council of Technical Education, also known as AICTE, is set to take Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) under its ambit. The council also plans to develop model curricula and redesign the examination pattern, TOI reported.

“As per the AICTE Act, we should have been monitoring the quality of management and technical courses, but we had left out the undergraduate programmes in computer application and management. This becomes essential for NEP with multiple entry and exit,” AICTE chairman TG Sitharam told TOI.

Institutes offering undergraduate management and computer science courses will now have to seek approval from the AICTE, TOI said.

The council has now brought four courses — BBA, BBM, BMS, and BCA — under its purview and neither the existing admission process nor the total seats or fees of these courses will be altered, TOI added.

The center is making efforts to integrate three educational bodies, AICTE, University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), as part of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI).