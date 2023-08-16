AIBE XVIII 2023 Schedule Out At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins Today

AIBE XVIII 2023 Schedule Out | representational pic

The Bar Council of India, BCI, has released the schedule for the All India Bar Examination 18 (AIBE XVIII). According to the schedule, BCI will begin the registration process for AIBE XVIII today, August 16. And, the last date to apply is September 30, 2023. The AIBE XVIII examination will be held on October 29, 2023.

The registration window will open today, August 16, at 5 pm. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com, to register, once the link is active.

Check the Schedule Here

Online registration: August 16, 2023

Last date of online registration: September 30, 2023

Last date of correction via correction window: October 10, 2023

Period of online release of admit cards for candidates: October 20, 2023

Date of examination: October 29, 2023

Steps to register for AIBE XVIII:

Visit the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registration for AIBE XVIII'.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Register yourself and proceed to fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit your application.

Take a printout of your form for future reference.

