AIAPGET 2024 Final Answer Key OUT Soon; Results Awaited!

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 6, 2024. The test was administered this year at several places across the country. The AIAPGET 2024 was conducted by computer-based testing (CBT). The results for this exam are eagerly awaited by the candidates who appeared for it. The NTA will likely declare the AIAPGET 2024 exam results soon. The final answer key will be made available along with the results.

Following the release of the provisional answer key, the NTA authorities and specialists are currently examining the issues posed by the applicants. It was required of the candidates to object between July 16, 2024, and July 18, 2024.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," read the public notice released by the NTA.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalised by the experts after the challenge will be final," it added.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use



To view their results, students must provide their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers. It is recommended that candidates print off their results and store the hard copy somewhere safe in case they need it later.

Declaration Of Results

The final answer keys will be used as a foundation for assembling the outcomes. Following the announcement of the AIAPGET-2024 results, concerns regarding the answer key or keys won't be entertained. The AIAPGET-2024 result will be computed based on a candidate's raw (actual) marks. There won't be any score cards mailed to applicants, hence it is advised that they obtain their score cards only from the following website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/.

"There is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/ score, and no query in this regard will be entertained," read the information bulletin.

Merit List

The tie-breaker factors given below, which are arranged in descending order, will be used to determine the merit position if two or more candidates receive the same grade or rank.

If a candidate has less negative responses overall in the paper, they will be placed in a higher merit position. Candidates with a larger percentage of marks earned during the entire BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, or BSMS course will be placed higher on the merit scale. For merit positions, older candidates will be given preference.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant authorities right away if they notice any discrepancies in their findings or have any questions about them. For additional information regarding AIAPGET-2024, candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or send an email to aiapget@nta.ac.in.