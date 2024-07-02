AIAPGET 2024 Exam On July 6, Know Question Paper Format, Marking Scheme, Guidelines And More

Representative Image

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test is set to be conducted on July 6, 2024.

Exam Administration

Only English is used to administer the homoeopathy exam. Candidates can choose their preferred language of comfort when taking the Unani examination, which is offered in both English and Urdu. Tamil and English are the two languages available to applicants for Siddha. For every course, the AIAPGET 2024 test will be administered in two shifts. The question paper takes 120 minutes to complete in total. At the exam location, candidates will receive a desktop for the a computer-based test. Depending on their preferred language, candidates who choose to specialize in Ayurveda may take the test in Hindi or English. A single page of paper for rough work along with a pen or pencil will be given to each candidate.

Marking Scheme

The questions on the AIAPGET exam are multiple-choice. Candidates are required to select one accurate option out of four available marks for each question. Applicants receive four marks for each right response. One mark is taken off the final score for each wrong response. Questions that remain unanswered or unattempted do not impact the score.

The admit cards for the exam are expected to be made public soon.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.