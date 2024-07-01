AIAPGET 2024 City Intimation Slip Out: Check Exam Center Details Now! | File Photo (Representational Pic)

AIAPGET 2024: The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2024 city intimation slip, which includes the exam center assigned to candidates, was released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The city notification is available for download at exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/, the official website.

Applicants must use their application number and birthdate to check and download the city slip from the official website.

Steps To Download City Intimation Slip

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the city intimation slip link

Step 3: Open the link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: The city slip will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Applicants should be aware that this is not their admit card for the entrance exam; one will be sent out at a later time. This notification serves only as a heads-up to candidates regarding the exam city designated for the location of the examination center.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The exam center that you have been assigned to can be found on your admit card, once it is released. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.