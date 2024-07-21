AIAPGET 2024: All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test Results To Be Released Soon!

AIAPGET 2024 | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2024 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 6, 2024. The exam was held at various location across the country. AIAPGET 2024 was conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The candidates who appeared for the said exam are eagerly awaiting the results. Candidates were invited to raise challenges from July 16 until July 18, 2024, after the provisional answer key was made public.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared," read the public notice released by the NTA.

"No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the experts after the challenge will be final," it added.

As the results are expected to be released soon along with the final answer key by the NTA, below are the steps to help candidates view and download their results from the official website.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them. For further clarification related to AIAPGET-2024 the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at aiapget@nta.ac.in