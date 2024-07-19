APSC To Release Exam Admit Card For Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Post On July 29

APSC Releases Exam Admit Card Download Link Date for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Post | Representational pic

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced that the admit card download link for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post will be available on its official website from July 29, 2024. The written exam for this post is scheduled to take place on August 04, 2024, across the state, in two sessions.

Candidates who have successfully applied for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) post can download their admit cards from the official website once it is uploaded. The APSC has also released a detailed exam schedule for the AE posts on its website.

Important Dates:

- Admit card download link available: July 29, 2024

- Written exam date: August 04, 2024

How to download?

Candidates who have successfully applied for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts can now download their admit cards by following these simple steps:

- Visit the official APSC website at https://apsc.nic.in/

- Click on the link "Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical)" on the homepage

- Enter your login credentials to access the link

- Your admit card will appear in a new window

- Download and save it for future reference

Remember to download your admit card and take a printout to carry with you to the exam center.

Screening Process

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the screening test schedule for the Assistant Engineer posts, which will take place on August 04, 2024, in two sessions: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm and 01:30 pm - 03:30 pm. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper I and Paper II.

The screening test will consist of two papers:

- Paper I: Mechanical Engineering (questions based on mechanical engineering)

- Paper II: General Studies & General English (questions on general studies and general English)

Candidates appearing for the test should note that the questions in Paper I will assess their knowledge of mechanical engineering, while Paper II will evaluate their general studies and English language skills.