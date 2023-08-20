AIAPGET 2023 Results Declared At aiapget.nta.nic.in; Check Your Scorecard Now

Representative Image | Pixabay

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the results for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. Aspiring candidates can now access their scorecards by following a few simple steps.

Candidates who appeared for the AIAPGET 2023 can check their results on the official website of AIAPGET: aiapget.nta.nic.in. The results were declared on August 19, 2023.

The AIAPGET is a crucial examination for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) fields.

Steps to download the AIAPGET 2023 scorecard:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to the official AIAPGET website: aiapget.nta.nic.in

2. Click on "Result Link": On the homepage, find the link for the AIAPGET 2023 results and click on it.

3. Enter Credentials: You will be prompted to enter your AIAPGET 2023 application number and date of birth. Provide the required details accurately.

4. View and Download Scorecard: After entering the details, your AIAPGET 2023 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Review your scores and other relevant information. Then, click on the "Download" button to save the scorecard.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the scorecard for future reference. The AIAPGET scorecard contains essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise scores, and overall qualifying status.

As the AIAPGET 2023 results have been declared, candidates are encouraged to promptly check their scores and begin planning for their next academic endeavours.

Read Also NTA AIAPGET 2023 Answer key Out At aiagpget.nta.nic.in; Steps To Check

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)