AHSEC Assam HS 12th Results 2023 soon at ahsec.assam.gov.in, check passing marks

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is likely to issue the AHSEC Assam HS 12th Result 2023 in the first week of June 2023. The AHSEC Class 12th results are eagerly anticipated by candidates who registered for the Class 12 board exams. Once the results are made public, candidates can check them on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

According to a statement to HT Digital from Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC, Assam High School Results 2023 won't be released this week. The first week of June 2023 is most likely when it will take place.

Along with the official website, the results link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, and assam.result.in.

Assam HS Result 2023: Passing Marks:

Students must acquire a minimum of 30% in both theory and practical papers in order to pass the AHSEC test in 2023. Furthermore, the aggregate score, which includes all subject, must be at least 30%.

Students who do not meet these minimum scores will be compelled to sit the Compartment exams. These exams allow students to improve their grades in specific topics when they failed to meet the passing criteria.

How to check?

Step 1:Go to the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 1: Click on the download link for ‘Assam HS result 2023.’

Step 1: Enter the roll number in the provided space.

Step 1: The Assam HS result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 1: Verify the marks and qualifying status.

