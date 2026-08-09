Ahmedabad PG Security Guard Allegedly Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Rapes Her On Terrace | Representative Image

A woman staying at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Ahmedabad was allegedly raped by a security guard after she went to the building's terrace for a walk, with police arresting the suspect within hours of the incident.

The alleged assault took place at a PG accommodation in the Anandnagar area on Saturday, Aug 08. The woman, an interior design student, went to the terrace around 10 pm, where the security guard was also present.

According to preliminary information, when the woman attempted to leave the terrace to get away from the guard, he allegedly tied a wire around her neck and raped her.

She was subsequently taken to hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Security Guard Arrested After Overnight Search

Police identified the suspect as Dharm Singh, a security guard employed at the PG accommodation, and arrested him on Sunday morning after an extensive search operation.

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Following the incident, Anandnagar police, the Local Crime Branch and the Crime Branch formed 10 teams to trace Singh.

The teams searched for him through the night before apprehending him on Sunday morning.

CCTV Footage Being Examined

Police have shared CCTV footage that shows Singh moving between the floors and the terrace using the lift. Investigators are examining the footage as part of the evidence in the case.

Preliminary information suggests Singh is a native of Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. He had reportedly started working as a security guard at the PG accommodation only a few days before the alleged rape.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault and examining CCTV footage and other available evidence.

The woman remains under medical treatment following the incident.