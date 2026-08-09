BPSC Flags Fake Teacher Recruitment 2026 Notice; Aspirants Advised To Check Official Updates

Patna: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cautioned candidates against a fake notification circulating on social media regarding the online application schedule for school teacher recruitment under Advertisement No. 12/2026.

The commission shared the clarification through its official social media account, stating that the notice being circulated in its name is fake and misleading and has not been issued by BPSC.

According to the commission, the fake notice mentions purported dates for the online application process for the recruitment of school teachers under the Education Department and the Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe Welfare Department, Bihar.

BPSC Warns Candidates Against Fake Notice

In its social media post, BPSC said that a fake and misleading notice was being circulated regarding the dates for online applications for the appointment of school teachers under Advertisement No. 12/2026.

The commission has made it clear that candidates should not consider the dates mentioned in the circulating notice as official.

The fake notification may cause confusion among aspirants preparing for the upcoming teacher recruitment process, particularly those waiting for the application schedule.

Candidates Advised To Check Official BPSC Announcements

BPSC has advised candidates to rely only on information released through its official communication channels for recruitment-related updates.

Aspirants should verify details such as application dates, registration schedules, eligibility requirements and other recruitment instructions through the commission's official website and social media accounts before taking any action.

Candidates have also been advised not to forward or rely on unverified recruitment notices circulating on social media.

Those planning to apply for the BPSC school teacher recruitment should wait for an official notification from the commission before submitting an application or following any dates mentioned in unofficial notices.