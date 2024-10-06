Agra: 4 Students Held For Circulating Obscene Video & Blackmailing Teacher

Agra police informed that the four accused were taken into judicial custody after they were presented before a court. | X/@agrapolice

Four students in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, have been placed in judicial custody for allegedly circulating an obscene video of a school teacher and blackmailing her, according to police reports. The teacher, who resides in Agra and works at a school in Mathura, had been tutoring a Class 10 student from Agra who was struggling with his studies.

Police reports indicate that the student grew close to the teacher over time and secretly recorded an obscene video of her on his mobile phone. He then used this footage to blackmail the teacher into continuing a physical relationship with him. When the teacher tried to distance herself, the situation escalated.

“The situation worsened when the teacher blocked the student’s number and tried to cut ties. In retaliation, the student shared the obscene video with three of his friends from the village,” Agra senior police officer Suraj Rai explained during a press briefing, as reported by NDTV.

The student’s friends further circulated the video on WhatsApp and even created an Instagram page to distribute the content, police stated.

The teacher, devastated by the incident, sought help at the Mission Shakti Abhiyan center, where she revealed that the humiliation had driven her to contemplate suicide. After receiving support, she decided to file a complaint with the police, according to reports.

Agra Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suraj Rai confirmed that the four accused were taken into judicial custody after being presented in court.

In a separate incident last month, two Class IX students were booked for circulating a fake obscene image of a female teacher, which they created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The students allegedly posted the AI-generated image on social media.

"We received a complaint regarding the incident on Thursday, and an FIR has been lodged under sections of the IT Act against the two minors," said Manish Saxena, Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines Police Station, as quoted by PTI. The police are also working to remove the AI-generated images from various social media platforms.