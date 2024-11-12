Agniveer Recruitment Rally Admit Card 2024 Released; Download NOW

Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2024 |

Candidates who must attend the Agniveer rally, which is scheduled for the ARO Katihar zone starting on November 25, 2025, can download their hall ticker by entering their login credentials on the Indian Army's official website, https://joinindianarmy.nic.in. The Indian Army has made the admit card download link for the Agniveer recruitment rally available on its official website.

How to download?

-Go to the Indian Army's official website at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.

-Select the URL Candidates can download their admit cards from the home page for the ARO KATIHAR: AGNIVEER RECRUITMENT RALLY, which runs from November 25, 2024, to December 4, 2024.

-Click the link on the main page and enter your login information.

-Candidates will be able to obtain the admit card in a new window.

-Download and save it.

Selection process

The Agniveer recruitment process consists of an online computer-based written exam as well as the Agniveer recruitment rally. Candidates must show up in person at the rally to finish the hiring process.

During the rally, candidates must:

1) Pass a test of physical fitness

2) Submit in both the original and a copy of your certificates.



Through the central government's Agniveer program, candidates can serve their country for four years by enlisting in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, or Indian Air Force.