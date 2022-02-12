Agar: Government Nehru Post Graduate College organises online alumni meet

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Government Nehru Post Graduate College organised an online alumni conference for undergraduate and postgraduate batch 2020-21 under the World Bank project. The programme aimed to provide employment opportunities to students and generate ideas for self-employment.

College principal Dr Rekha Gupta addressed the students, subject experts and professors. She said that college wants to ensure that after attaining higher education, students should be able to earn a living, build a better future and contribute towards self-reliant India.

Project in-charge Dr Ranju Gupta, Professor SK Kataria and special associate Dr Rekha Kaushal coordinated the event. Dr Santosh SK provided technical support while Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma managed students’ WhatsApp group. Subject expert Aditi Gupta provided detailed information about the chocolate making business, capital required to start it and investment in other resources.

Agriculture scientist (home science) Dr Gayatri Verma Rawal from Shajapur Krishi Vigyan Kendra was invited as the keynote speaker.

Dr Verma gave a presentation about mushroom cultivation, production and business. She explained to students all nutritional benefits of mushroom, its use in treatment of various diseases, production method and investment requirement. Her associate, Dr Pooja Pandey explained the benefits of mushroom business in coming times. Both apprised students with practical and theoretical aspects of the subject. Radheshyam of Shajapur is currently in business. He shared his experience assuring to support students in the work.

Professor Kataria motivated the students to participate in such events and Dr Ranju Gupta proposed the vote of thanks.

ALSO READ Agar: Key accused among three held for rape and murder of woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:24 PM IST