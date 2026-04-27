After UP Board Results, CM Yogi Adityanath Encourages Students To Rise Beyond Failure | file pic

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday wrote a letter to students who appeared for the state board examinations, encouraging them to persevere and keep progressing in life.

Sharing the letter on his official X account, he said the mantra "keep moving" inspires continuous effort and growth.

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The chief minister congratulated students on the declaration of the class 10 and 12 results of the Uttar Pradesh Board -- released on April 23 -- and described this year's performance as "very encouraging".

"Many students have brought laurels to the state through their dedication and hard work. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and blessings to all students for a bright future," he said.

Adityanath said the letter was particularly meant for those students who could not achieve the expected results, emphasising that success and failure are integral parts of life.

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"Success motivates us, but failure can lead to disappointment. We must overcome this despair and move forward with the mantra of ‘charai veti, charai veti’ (keep moving)," he wrote.

He added that the principle of "keep moving" conveys the message of continuous effort, progress and never stopping in life.

The chief minister also reminded students that a single failure can pave the way for future success.

"No result is the first or the last in life; rather, it is an opportunity for a new beginning. Gold becomes pure only after being tested by fire," he said.

Citing examples of eminent personalities, he said Thomas Alva Edison conducted thousands of unsuccessful experiments before inventing the electric bulb, ultimately illuminating the world through persistence.

He also referred to Srinivasa Ramanujan, one of the greatest mathematicians, and other distinguished figures who overcame obstacles and failures to reach the pinnacle in their respective fields.

In his message, Adityanath also appealed to parents to support their children, especially those who may not have secured desired results.

"Children are the future of the nation. If they do not achieve expected results for any reason, encourage them instead of becoming disheartened. Try to understand their interests," he said.

He added that there are numerous fields offering vast career opportunities and urged parents to help children identify such avenues and nurture their talents.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)