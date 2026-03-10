After Badlapur Horror, Amma Care Foundation Demands Strict School Van Safety Norms In Maharashtra

School Van | File Pic

Mumbai: The Amma Care Foundation has urged the Maharashtra government and central authorities to immediately implement stringent safety regulations for school vans following a disturbing incident in Badlapur involving a school van driver and a minor student.

Letter to CM

In a letter addressed to several authorities including the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Deputy Chief Minister, the State Transport Minister, and the Education Minister, the organisation highlighted serious concerns about the safety and monitoring of school transportation systems.

The letter, signed by Nisha Subramanian Kunju, Secretary of Amma Care Foundation, stated that the recent Badlapur incident has shaken public confidence and exposed significant gaps in the regulation and enforcement of school transport safety measures.

“The safety, dignity and well-being of children are of paramount importance and form a shared responsibility of the Transport Department, Education Department and law enforcement agencies,” the letter said. It emphasised that repeated incidents involving school vans underline the urgent need for a comprehensive and enforceable safety framework across Maharashtra.

Uniforms, ID Badges and Attendants

The organisation proposed several passenger safety norms, including an absolute prohibition on overcrowding in school vans and the mandatory presence of trained attendants, especially for pre-primary and primary students. It also recommended that all school van drivers wear a prescribed uniform similar to auto-rickshaw drivers and display a clearly visible photo identity badge approved by the school or the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Regular training programmes for drivers and attendants on child safety, behaviour and emergency response were also suggested. The letter further called for strict adherence to traffic regulations, including one-way restrictions and designated school transport routes.

Digital Database and Joint Committee

As part of its implementation plan, the foundation recommended the formation of a joint School Transport Safety Committee comprising officials from the Transport Department, Education Department, Traffic Police and child welfare authorities. It also proposed a centralised digital registration and monitoring system for school vans, drivers and attendants accessible to the police and traffic authorities.

Additionally, the NGO called for time-bound installation of safety features on school vans, periodic audits by RTO and traffic police, and clearly defined penalties for violations.

The organisation urged authorities to treat the issue with utmost seriousness and take immediate corrective measures to ensure a safe and accountable school transport system across the state.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/