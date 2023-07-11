After Agniveers Leaving Training Midway, Reports Claim Candidates Need To Pay Expenses

Indian Army Agniveer Training | Facebook, ADGPI

According to several reports, in the first batch of Agniveers (Indian Army Training), more than 50 candidates left the training midway. There is no provision to bind Agniveers to the training program, also there is no penalty for leaving the Agnipath training halfway. However, a report claims that centre might bring a change in the rules so that Agniveers cannot leave the training in the middle.

An article by the News 18 claims that those who left the training midway may be dealt with a penalty, which could be monetary. The report further quotes an officer from the Indian Army who says those who leave the training and run away will be charged for the entire training expenses incurred in them.

According to the military officer, the youths who left Agniveer’s training have given different reasons. Some left after being on medical leave for more than a month. Others left the training saying that they had found better opportunities.

The first batch of Agniveers will join the Army next month as the training is over and the training of the second batch is about to begin. However, the Centre's scheme has been slammed by opposition after reports of youngsters leaving the training midway.

Previous week the Congress slammed the BJP government in centre over the recruitment scheme introduced last year, alleging that it has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and created various apprehensions in their minds.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that many youths who joined the Indian Army as 'Agniveers' were leaving training midway.

"The very foundation of Agniveer Yojana is wrong. It has shattered the dreams of the youth to serve the country and has created various apprehensions. The result is before everyone," Ramesh said.