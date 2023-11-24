Afghanistan: Former President Karzai Advocates Education For Girls And Boys In Country’s Prosperity

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai | File

Former President Karzai says educating girls, boys vital for Afghanistan’s prosperity

Reiterating the importance of opening schools and universities in the country, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has said that educating girls as well as boys is very necessary for the prosperity of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

The former president raised the issue of educating in Afghanistan in a recent meeting with Iran’s ambassador, Hassan Kazemi Qomi and a senior member of Iran’s Strategic Foreign Relations Council.

He also reiterated the importance of reopening schools and universities in Afghanistan for girls who are deprived of education and basic rights under Taliban rule.

Girls’ schools and institutions for female students have been shut since the Taliban took power on August 15, 2021. Many experts think that keeping schools closed is unjustified, and they urge the administration to make tangible efforts to reopen them, according to Khaama Press.

More than two years have elapsed since the shutdown of girls’ school above grade six, and nearly one year since the suspension of female higher education.

As the school year in Afghanistan comes to a close, it continues to remain unclear whether these limitations will be lifted in the coming year as well by the Taliban regime.

Earlier this week, the Taliban intelligence forces, along with officials from the Ministry of Education and the Department of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, raided and sealed some schools that were teaching girls foreign languages, reported Khaama Press.

The director of one of the schools in Herat said that the authorities of the Taliban administration have blocked the gates of approximately 10 schools. “Girls cannot attend courses, and schools that were teaching girls have had their gates sealed,” he added.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, they have issued several decrees that impose restriction on women. Afghanistan’s women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment or public spaces.