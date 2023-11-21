Afghanistan: Jawzjan Students' Request Taliban To Equip Schools With Laboratories, Scientific Tools

Laboratory | Freepik

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 (ANI): Students in the northern Jawzjan province's Mardian district have requested that the interim government (Taliban) provide their schools with scientific equipment and laboratories, Pajhwok News reported.

Science laboratories can help students improve their science literacy and achieve better academic results. Students can use the equipment to experiment with different techniques and interact directly with the data they've gathered.

Officials from the education department, however, claimed that during the current school year in the province, 32 laboratories were already established in schools. Ehsanullah, a student at Fatehabad Boys High School, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he was working on a project to use water steam as fuel for an electrical generator. "I am happy to have worked on this electricity generation project.

I presented my project with the assistance of my physics instructor and I ask the government for support to work on bigger projects in the future," he said.

The different laboratory equipment used are bunsen burners, microscopes, calorimeters, reagent bottles, beakers and many more. Science lab equipment allows students to actually perform experiments rather than just read about them. Instead of taking monotonous notes, they can observe and complete exciting experiments. "If I am supported, I can work on bigger projects that will benefit our society," he added.

Mohammad Ayoub, another student from Mardian School, claimed that although his school established a scientific lab, it was devoid of supplies for all science courses.

He claimed that their present lab had partially addressed their issues, as their school had never had a lab before. He suggested giving kids extra materials for experimentation so they might come up with new ideas, according to Pajhwok News.

"Apart from the lab, we want the officials to build a playground in our school as well," he said. It has been over two years since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan. The country, which is now under the Taliban regime, is facing a massive economic slump.

After taking control of Afghanistan, the Taliban has banned girls from attending schools after sixth grade in Afghanistan and has not taken any action to reopen educational institutions for girls.

They have issued several decrees that impose restrictions on women. Afghanistan's women have faced numerous challenges since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Girls and women in the war-torn country have no access to education, employment, or public spaces. (ANI)