AFCAT 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Direct Link To Download Here | Representational pic

On July 24, the Indian Air Force released the admission card for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). The card was also emailed to the registered email address of the candidate and is available on the website https://afcat.cdac.in.

The 2024 AFCAT exam will take place in two shifts, from 10 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 5 PM, on August 9–11.

How to check?

Using their email address and password, the candidates can download the call letter.

-Go to afcat.cdac.in, the official AFCAT website.

-Select 02/2024 when you click the "Candidate's Login" link.

-Put in your password and email address.

-Select "Download Admit Card" from the menu.

0Put in your information.

0Obtain a copy of your admission card and store it securely for future use.

It is necessary for candidates taking the exam to download their call letters and bring them, together with legitimate identification documents, on exam day. Without their admit cards, candidates will not be permitted entry into the exam room. After the pre-exam verification process has started, at 8:00 hours for shift I and 13:00 hrs for shift II, no candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre under any circumstances.

The Air Force will use this recruitment campaign to fill 317 positions for both technical and non-technical flying and ground activities.