Adyogi partners with Shopify for Merchant Accelerator Programme 2022

New Delhi: AdYogi, an automated digital ads company for e-commerce has become the event partner of Shopify for the Merchant Accelerator Programme 2022. The event is a three-day online event that will serve as a mentoring launchpad for D2C businesses to adopt the technological tools and start selling their products online, efficiently.

The event will have 13 sessions, to support and help merchants upscale their business in the upcoming festive season. Skills and in-depth knowledge will be provided to participants on subjects like online store diagnosis, plugins, content optimisation, inventory management, delivery, returns, social media and email marketing. This is a free-of-cost invite-only event.

Merchants will get to learn from leading industry experts to level up their marketing performance.

"From web space development to operations and marketing, everything shall be taught in this event on an end-to-end basis. Merchants will finally get to break their inertia around online business and eventually gain enough confidence to capture the digital platforms," said Ankush Aggarwal, the Co-founder of AdYogi.

"The main function of our event is to encourage both small-scale and medium-scale e-commerce merchants to overcome their inertia, eliminate digital challenges and enhance user experience with experts' support. Digital growth powered by technological tools is the future of the scalability in modern businesses," a Shopify spokesperson said.

