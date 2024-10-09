ADRE SLRC 2024 Grade 3 Answer Key Released; Check NOW!

ADRE SLRC Grade 3 | Representative Image

The answer key for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE), which were held on September 29, 2024, for Class-III positions (Bachelor Degree Level and HSLC Level Driver), has been made public by the Assam State School Education Board (SSEM).



Candidates who took the test have until today, October 9, 2024, to view the answer key and file complaints about it. This period ends on October 18, 2024.

The objection period for the examination conducted on September 29 has also been opened by the SLRC. Candidates may pay ₹500 per question to provide their comments until October 18. According to the commission, objections must be supported by appropriate justification; otherwise, they would be deemed invalid.

It stated that ₹500 will be reimbursed in the event that an objection is determined to be genuine.

How to check?



-Visit slrcg3.sebaonline.org, the official Assam grade 3 test website.

-As required, open the grade 3 examination answer key/objection link.

Put in your login information.

-Download and submit the grade 3 ADRE answer key.

-If you would like to file an objection, click the relevant page and adhere to the guidelines.

The final answer keys for the recruitment test will be prepared by the SLRC following a review of the feedback provided by the candidates. The ADRE grade 3 result will be prepared and announced based on the final answer keys.