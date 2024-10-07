ADRE 2.0 Result For Grade 3 posts To Be Released Soon, Check Details

Official website

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) of Assam is set to announce the results for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) shortly.

According to local media reports, the ADRE 2.0 results are anticipated to be released next month, although the exact date and time have not yet been confirmed by the commission. Candidates will be able to check and download their results at slrcg3.sebaonline.org once they are available.

The HSSLC-level exam for ADRE Grade 3 took place on September 15 from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, while the Grade 3 exam for graduate-level positions was held on September 29 in two shifts: the first from 9 AM to 12 noon and the second from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

The selection process for Assam Direct Recruitment 2024 for Grade 3 and 4 posts typically involves multiple stages to ensure the selection of qualified candidates. While the specifics may vary depending on the positions, the general procedure includes a written examination followed by a viva or interview.

The ADRE results are critical for candidates seeking government jobs in Assam, as they will determine who qualifies for the next stage of the recruitment process. The results will be published on the official website.

How to Check ADRE 2.0 Grade 3 Results 2024

Visit the official website: slrcg3.sebaonline.org

Click on the "ADRE Result 2024" link on the homepage.

A new page will open; enter the required details.

Click the submit button, and your ADRE 2.0 Grade 3 results will be displayed.

Note: Download your results and print a copy for future reference.