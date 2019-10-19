Admit card for Karnataka KMAT 2019 released, check https://www.kmatindia.com/

The Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges’ Association has organized the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) on Sunday, 20th October 2019. The admit card for the test has been released on the official website, kmatindia.com. KMAT is an entrance test conducted for admission in 169 B-schools in Karnataka for MBA, MCA, and PGDM courses. This exam will be held in 10 cities across India. Here are steps to download the admit card:

• Step 1: Go to the official website, Kmat.india.com.

• Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on ‘download admit card here’ in the blue box.

• Step 3: On the new page, Log-in using credentials.

• Step 4: Admit card will be displayed.

• Step 5: Save and download it, also take a print for further reference.

The exam would be objective-based, comprising of multiple-choice questions. There would be 120 MCQs, divided into three sections- verbal ability and reading comprehension, logical and abstract reasoning and quantitative ability. Every section will be of 40 marks and each question will carry one mark.