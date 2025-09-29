ABVP Sweeps Uttarakhand Student Union Elections 2025, Wins 332 Posts; CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hails Win | X @ABVPVoice

Dehradun: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) swept the 2025 Uttarakhand student union elections, bagging 332 posts, including 58 of union presidents, a student leader said on Sunday.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Statement

After the BJP-backed ABVP’s historic win, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said: “The resounding victory of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in various colleges of Uttarakhand is proof that the youth has given a strong and decisive response to the anti-national and anti-Sanatan ideology.”

The victory has energised every one and it comes at a time when some forces pushed anti-national agenda to mislead students and disrespected Sanatan, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government’s initiatives focused on youth empowerment including the anti-cheating law and the expansion in government jobs.

उत्तराखंड के DAV कॉलेज में एक बार फिर छात्रशक्ति ने यह सिद्ध कर दिखाया कि उनका अटूट विश्वास केवल और केवल अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के साथ है।



— ABVP (@ABVPVoice) September 28, 2025

“Over 25,000 government job opportunities were announced, generating hope and optimism among young aspirants,” he said.

The ABVP's dominance in prominent educational institutions — such as DAV PG College Dehradun, HNB Garhwal University, Shuddhowala Doon, Rishikesh, Kotdwar, Khatima, and Srinagar — indicates a strong organisational reach, extending from urban centers to semi-urban and hilly regions, said a student leader.

He said the ABVP's five-point agenda — transparent exams, educational reforms, student rights protection, campus discipline, and nationalist ideology — resonated deeply with the student community which voted enthusiastically on Saturday.

Out of total 332 student union posts won by the ABVP, there are 58 Presidents, 52 Vice Presidents, 47 General Secretaries, 51 Treasurers, 50 Joint Secretaries, 62 University Representatives, 6 Cultural Secretaries and 6 Women Vice Presidents.

Student politics in Uttarakhand has traditionally served as a breeding ground for future state leadership. This emphatic victory for ABVP is not just a student body win but is seen as a strategic boost for the BJP and its nationalist ideological base, said a BJP leader.

ABVP’s stronghold in student politics could influence youth voting patterns in future state assembly elections, he said.

The ruling party’s leader said that the ABVP’s historic success in the Uttarakhand student union elections is a clear indicator that today’s youth prefer a value-driven, transparent, and issue-oriented political approach, he said.

“The results also reflect broad approval of Chief Minister Dhami’s youth-centric governance model,” he said.

