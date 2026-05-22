ABVP Slams Maharashtra Education Department Over Class XI Admission Portal Glitches, Demands Deadline Extension | File Pic

Mumbai: The ongoing online Class XI admission process across Maharashtra has been severely disrupted due to inadequate planning and persistent technical failures on the part of the Education Department, causing significant distress to thousands of students and parents, alleged the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Login and submission issues persist

According to ABVP, repeated portal crashes, login issues, failure to save application forms, and technical difficulties while submitting college preferences have led to widespread confusion and anxiety among students. The organisation stated that such negligence in a process directly impacting students’ academic future is highly unfortunate and unacceptable.

ABVP further pointed out that despite similar issues recurring every year, the government and the Education Department have failed to implement effective and sustainable corrective measures. Students from rural, remote, and economically disadvantaged backgrounds are reportedly the worst affected, with many unable to complete the admission process within the stipulated timeline.

Threat of statewide protests

In light of the mounting stress and uncertainty faced by students, ABVP has urged the state government to intervene immediately and ensure the smooth functioning of the admission process. The organisation has also cautioned that continued administrative apathy may compel it to launch statewide protests in the interest of students.

ABVP’s Key Demands:

1. Immediate extension of the Class XI admission process deadline.

2. A minimum window of seven days for each admission round.

3. Immediate restoration and stabilization of the admission portal to ensure uninterrupted access.

4. Establishment of a dedicated student helpdesk and an effective grievance redressal mechanism.

5. Suspension of all deadlines until the portal functions efficiently and without technical disruptions.

Speaking on the issue, ABVP Mumbai Secratery Prashant Mali said: “The government must treat this matter with utmost seriousness to prevent academic loss to students. Accountability must be fixed on the officials responsible for these recurring technical failures, and appropriate corrective action should be taken at the earliest.”

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