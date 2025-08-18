ABVP Protest March To West Bengal Education Department Headquarters Over Delay In Publication Of WBJEE Results | X @ABVPVoice

Kolkata: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the RSS, on Monday staged a demonstration before Bikash Bhawan, the headquarters of the state Education department, in Salt Lake, protesting the delay in the publication of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results.

The WBJEE was held in April this year, but the results have not been published.

About The Protest

Carrying placards and shouting slogans against the state government, the protesters accused the Education department of "corruption" and demanded the immediate release of the WBJEE results.

The ABVP members also blamed the state Education department for the delay in admission to undergraduate courses in many higher educational institutions.

Police stopped the ABVP members from marching towards Bikash Bhawan and cleared the area, detaining several protesters.

"We wanted to meet Education Minister Bratya Basu. We also told the police that five of us will go and meet him in a delegation. But the police are not allowing us," one of the protestors said.

"Where is our future today?" a protesting student shouted before being whisked away by police.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)