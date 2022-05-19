ABVP meets Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to postpone NEET PG dates

Delhi: ­­The delegation of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the Health Minister once again demanding to extend the date of NEET PG on 18 May 2022. A press release from the organization stated that a discussion was held with Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on 6 important points to extend the exam date. A memorandum of student complaints was placed in the meeting which also demanded permission to fill the form by reopening the link for a day for the students whose allotted seats were canceled.

“We are constantly striving to fulfill the demands of the students. We are in touch with thousands of students across the country whose views we have presented to the Health Ministry. It is expected that as soon as possible a student-friendly solution will be found,” said National Convener of MeDeVision Dr. Virendra Solanki.

National General Secretary of ABVP, Nidhi Tripathi, said, “Our delegation mainly put forward six important points in front of the Hon’ble Union minister. The officials acknowledged it to be a major issue that needs to be focused on. So, we are positive that these points will pave the way for the decision and the students will get relief."

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:52 AM IST