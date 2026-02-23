 'ABVP Creates Atmosphere Of Impunity On Campus': NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar On JNU student clash
NSUI President Vinod Jakhar condemned the violence during JNU’s “Equality March,” alleging that ABVP acts with impunity on campus, creating a hostile environment. The clashes erupted over Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit’s alleged casteist remarks and UGC-related objections, with both student groups blaming each other for instigating the confrontation.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar | IANS

New Delhi: In the wake of the alleged attack on ABVP students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar on Monday claimed that the RSS-affiliated student wing has created an environment on campus where it can act without restraint.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) chief also said he condemned the violence and stood in support of those who were injured.

The remarks come after violence broke out at Delhi’s JNU campus in the early hours of Monday, when a protest rally turned confrontational. Students from opposing ideological groups accused each other of instigating the clashes.

article-image

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had called for an "Equality March", demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged "casteist" remarks made in a podcast on February 16. The union also objected to her comments regarding UGC regulations, Dalits, and affirmative action. Additionally, it sought the revocation of rustication orders issued against four student office-bearers over alleged vandalism of university property during an earlier protest.

Protesters alleged that the university administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to confront them. However, the ABVP rejected these allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation.

Speaking to IANS, Jakhar said: "I would like to say that ABVP receives complete protection on campus and has created a kind of dictatorship. On campuses across the country, ABVP operates with full impunity. The Vice-Chancellor works under their pressure, and the faculty also functions under their influence."

article-image

"They create an environment across the campus where they can do anything, with no one to restrain them. I condemn this act and stand with those who have been injured. There should be no atmosphere of violence on campus. I am against it, and the NSUI will work more firmly to ensure this," he added.

On meeting senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said: "Rahul Gandhi blessed me and encouraged me to work hard. He said that the responsibility I have received is due to my efforts, and I should fulfil it through my work."

Recently, Gandhi appointed Jakhar as the new President of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He previously served as the Rajasthan University Students’ Union (RUSU) state President for two years and, in 2018, became the first Dalit president of the RUSU after contesting as an independent candidate.

