Aakash Educational Services Student Sanidhya Dongre Tops Mumbai In NEET UG 2026 With All India Rank 28 | X & File Pic

Mumbai: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) has announced that its classroom student Sanidhya Dongre from the Panvel branch has emerged as the Mumbai city topper in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026, securing All India Rank (AIR) 28 with a score of 700 out of 720.

Institute's Strong Showing

Sanidhya's performance places him among the country's top medical entrance aspirants and adds to Aakash's strong showing in this year's NEET results. According to the institute, four of its students secured positions in the national Top 10, 18 featured in the Top 50, and 41 made it to the Top 100, with the tally continuing to grow.

Sharing his reaction, Sanidhya said securing AIR 28 was a dream come true and credited his parents and teachers for their unwavering support throughout his preparation. He said regular mock tests, detailed performance analysis, doubt-solving sessions and disciplined classroom learning at Aakash helped him strengthen his concepts and remain focused. He added that the achievement has motivated him to work harder towards becoming a successful doctor.

Congratulating the student, C. S. Mishra, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash Educational Services Limited, described the achievement as a proud moment for the institution. He said Sanidhya's discipline, consistency and eagerness to learn distinguished him throughout his preparation and wished him success in his future medical career.

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