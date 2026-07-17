NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra's Shravani Krishna Kudale Secures AIR 5 As State Registers Strong National Merit List Performance

Shravani Krishna Kudale led Maharashtra's NEET UG 2026 performance by securing AIR 5 as several state students featured among the national top ranks | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: Maharashtra has delivered an impressive performance in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, with multiple students securing top national ranks and a strong representation among the country's highest scorers.

The state's highest-ranked candidate, Shravani Krishna Kudale, secured All India Rank (AIR) 5 with a percentile of 99.99965, emerging as Maharashtra's state topper.

Strong National Performance

Maharashtra also recorded an impressive presence among the country's top performers. Apart from the state topper, Mohanish Maruti Bhosale (AIR 10), Sarthak Mahesh Patil (AIR 14) and Sanidhya Kshitij Dongre (AIR 28) featured in the national Top 30.

Other candidates from the state in the Top 100 included Arnav Lahoti (AIR 32), Pranav Tembhurne (AIR 33), Raushmit Gupta (AIR 34), Soham Nishikant Patil (AIR 53), Sagar Rajesh Karikar (AIR 67), Saumya Badole (AIR 77), Anushri Ajay Thorat (AIR 85) and Arya Abhijit Divekar (AIR 90).

Several more Maharashtra students also featured among the 138 candidates nationwide who scored 690 marks or above, including Sahim Sadiq Patwegar (AIR 106), Suhan Salim Shaikh (AIR 116), Amir Fidaequaem Varawalla (AIR 119), Sarthak Pethkar (AIR 120), Shriwallabha Vishnupant Gawade (AIR 122) and Gopal Vijay Patil (AIR 137).

Counselling Process Ahead

Nationally, 9,96,935 candidates from the General and EWS categories qualified for NEET UG 2026, while 81,111 OBC, 29,947 SC and 12,452 ST candidates also met the qualifying criteria. The qualifying marks ranged from 715 to 213 for the General/EWS category and 212 to 177 for OBC, SC and ST candidates.

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The results set the stage for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses, with Maharashtra once again emerging as one of the strongest-performing states in the highly competitive entrance examination.

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