A Billion-Dollar Racket? '#Cancel_JSSC_CGL' Trends On X As Aspirants Demand Cancellation Over Paper Leak Allegations

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC CGL) 2024 exam has been marred by controversy, with thousands of aspirants demanding cancellation due to alleged paper leaks and repeated questions.

Allegations of paper leaks and the reuse of questions from previous exams have sparked widespread protests, leading the #Cancel_JSSC_CGL hashtag to trend on social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

The exam, conducted on September 21 and 22, 2024, has faced serious accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Many claim that the integrity of the recruitment process has been compromised due to leaked examination papers. Additionally, several candidates have also raised concerns about repeated questions from previous exams.

In response to these allegations, students have taken to social media to express their frustration and anger.

A Billion-Dollar Racket?

One X user alleged that the paper leak involves a significant business, stating, "The JSSC CGL paper leak involves a billion-dollar racket, which is why they are so adamant. We will not allow the rights of poor students to be stolen. We will ensure the exam is cancelled. Call us brokers or part of a gang, but you cannot distract us from the issue of the paper leak."

To demonstrate their collective anger, students had also organised torchlight marches across various districts of Jharkhand, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities and the immediate cancellation of exam results.

The Jharkhand state government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren are under pressure to intervene.

One user directly appealed to the Chief Minister, stating,"Honorable Chief Minister Hemant Soren must take a strict and impartial decision to save Jharkhand's education system for the benefit of the students."

Khan sir, a Teacher and YouTuber who is known for his unique teaching style tweeted, "The exam which the government is calling its achievement is a blot on their forehead because the paper has been leaked on a large scale. There is still a chance, get this exam cancelled yourself and the stigma will be removed."

Another aspirant tweeted, "There has been large-scale corruption in the JSSC CGL exam, Hemant Soren. The government still has a chance to cancel the exam itself, clearing this blemish and ensuring no injustice to the unemployed youth."

What's Next?

In an effort to address the concerns, the JSSC has called on complainants to submit substantial evidence supporting their claims. As reported by the Times of India on October 6, 2024, the commission requested original materials, such as CDs, pen drives, and photographs related to the alleged leaks. Previous submissions have been deemed incomplete, delaying the investigation.

The commission has given complainants until October 7 to provide solid evidence of the irregularities. If substantial proof is presented, it could lead to the cancellation of the exam. Otherwise, the results might be declared amid unrest among the student community.