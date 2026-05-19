93% Of Indian Graduates Confident In Career Skills Despite AI Disruption, Finds CFA Institute Survey | File Pic

Mumbai: Indian graduates remain highly optimistic about their career prospects despite concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) and automation reshaping the workforce, according to the latest 2026 Graduate Outlook Survey released by Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute.

Finance Emerges as Most Attractive Sector

The survey that studied 9,000 students between 18-25 globally. Out of the 1,250 students from India, it was found that 93 percent are confident they possess the skills required to succeed in their chosen careers, reflecting strong ambition and resilience among Gen Z professionals. Finance emerged as the most attractive sector for Indian graduates, followed by information technology, highlighting confidence in industries seen as stable and future-ready.

The report also underlined a growing emphasis on continuous learning and industry-focused qualifications. Nearly 98 percent of respondents said professional certifications and upskilling are important in today’s competitive job market, while 69 percent believed certifications offer greater career value than postgraduate degrees. Additionally, 82 percent felt such qualifications improve earning potential and provide a competitive edge.

74% Fear AI May Make Jobs Harder to Get

Although concerns around AI-driven disruption continue to rise, graduates appear prepared to adapt. Around 74 percent of respondents said AI and automation could make it more difficult to secure jobs, particularly as recruitment processes increasingly adopt AI-based screening. However, confidence in using AI tools remains high, with 81 percent saying they feel equipped to work alongside AI technologies.

The survey also revealed that soft skills are becoming increasingly important in the workplace. About 92 percent of graduates agreed that interpersonal and communication skills have gained relevance in an AI-enabled environment. More than two-thirds identified soft skills as a stronger differentiator than quantitative or technical expertise.

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Gen Z Optimistic Yet Pragmatic: CFA Official

Arati Porwal, Senior Country Head – India at CFA Institute, said the findings reflect a generation that is “optimistic about the future while remaining pragmatic about the challenges ahead.” She added that graduates are increasingly prioritising workplace-ready skills, internships and continuous learning over traditional academic pathways. In a significant shift, the Gen Z is also looking for stability in the jobs.

The survey showed that students find Finance and investment sector as most stable in comparison with government jobs, IT, STEM, Media, Human Resources and other fields.

The survey further highlighted the global aspirations of Indian graduates, with 70 percent considering overseas education opportunities. However, most respondents indicated they plan to return to India for employment, signalling growing confidence in the country’s evolving economy and expanding professional landscape.

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