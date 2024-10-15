 81% Of Indian Schoolgirls Only Discuss Periods With Mothers: Survey Reveals Alarming Reality About Menstrual Hygiene
The Green Pencil Foundation's "Periods of Pride" initiative tackles menstrual hygiene management in Indian schools. A survey of 800 girls revealed alarming stigma: 81.3% only discuss periods with mothers, 40.9% avoid school during periods, and 18.8% don't know how to use pads. The foundation seeks to normalize menstruation through education.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
The Green Pencil Foundation | File photo

The Green Pencil Foundation has launched a significant initiative, "Periods of Pride," aimed at addressing menstrual hygiene management in schools across India. The foundation conducted a comprehensive survey to identify the challenges girls face related to menstruation while attending school.

Targeting major urban centers such as Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the survey garnered over 800 responses through Google Forms and offline participation from various schools.

Key findings from the survey revealed alarming insights into the stigma surrounding menstruation. Notably, 81.3% of girls reported feeling most comfortable discussing their periods only with their mothers, highlighting the persistent taboos that permeate society.

Sandy Khanda, founder of the Green Pencil Foundation, emphasised the need for normalization of menstruation, stating, “Green Pencil Foundation is committed to destigmatizing periods through our initiative, Periods of Pride.”

Additionally, 40.9% of respondents indicated they prefer to avoid school during their periods, reflecting a troubling reality. Despite India emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, dropout rates among girls remain high due to the stigma associated with menstruation.

When asked about their knowledge of menstrual products, 18.8% of girls admitted they do not know how to use pads correctly.

Furthermore, regarding the health implications of menstruation, 8.6% of participants believed that having periods is not good for their health, while 17.8% were unsure.

Co-founder Gaurav Kumar remarked, “This dark reality calls for immediate action. It is crucial to integrate menstrual education into school policies to educate teenage girls on both the practical and theoretical aspects of menstruation and good menstrual hygiene management practices.”

The survey further revealed that 17.1% of girls were not familiar with the concept of periods, indicating a significant knowledge gap. Moreover, 36.2% expressed difficulty discussing their periods with family members, illustrating the stigma embedded within families and communities.

Sandy Khanda reiterated the importance of addressing these issues, stating, “Women have been fighting for their basic human rights for decades. Proper menstrual education and access to quality menstrual products are fundamental rights for every girl and woman. We strongly advocate for 'Menstrual Hygiene Management Education' policies in schools to break the associated taboos.”

In another question, 34.4% of girls admitted they were unaware of the complete menstrual cycle.

On this International Day of the Girl Child, the Green Pencil Foundation calls on the government, NGOs, and society to unite in normalizing menstruation and fostering positive change.

The need for comprehensive menstrual education is now more pressing than ever to empower young girls and dismantle long-standing stigmas.

