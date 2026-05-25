8 Colleges Left Out Of Maharashtra Class XI Online Admission Portal, Triggering Student Confusion | Canva

Latur: Confusion prevailed in the ongoing class XI online admission process after eight junior colleges from Latur, Dharashiv and Nanded districts in Maharashtra were omitted from the list of institutions for the preference selection, with the education department facing heat over the omission.

According to officials, the Class XI online admission registration process commenced on May 21 and was initially scheduled to continue till May 23. The deadline was later extended till 6 PM on May 25.

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However, students are reportedly unable to select the eight colleges while filling in their order of preference, as the institutions do not appear in the online portal.

In a circular issued on May 22, Deputy Director of Education (Latur Division) Deepak Chavane informed the principals of the affected colleges that due to a technical issue, their institutions could not be unlocked on May 20, resulting in difficulties in processing online admissions.

Authorities of some of the affected colleges alleged that all necessary documents had been submitted to the Deputy Director's office within the stipulated time, but the department failed to update the records on the portal.

"We had submitted all necessary documents on time. They didn't update. We are now preparing to approach the court," a representative of one of the institutions claimed.

Deepak Chavane didn't attend calls when contacted.

"The error has not occurred at the Pune office; it is with the Latur office. Latur deputy director and concerned college principals will explain in detail," Divisional assistant director Shreram Panzade told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)