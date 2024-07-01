71% Of 1.66 Lakh Students In Assam Secure College Seats Under Fee Waiver Scheme: Assam Education Minister

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | File

In a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu revealed that over 71 percent of more than 1.66 lakh students are taking admission to different colleges across the state. He shared the post on Monday, July 1, 2024.

He claimed that this rise was a result of the fee waiver scheme for poor families. The state government does not charge fees to college students; instead, BPL students qualify for a fee waiver program.

"This year, 118199 (71%) students out of 166123 students have availed free admission till yesterday evening," Pegu wrote in the X post.

The state government does not charge any fee from college students; instead, it offers a Fee Waiver scheme for BPL students. Previously, students with a parental annual income of up to ₹2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but this year the limit has been raised to ₹4 lakh,… pic.twitter.com/gUEaVTFjx9 — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 1, 2024

"Previously, students with a parental annual income of up to ₹2 lakh were eligible for free admission, but this year the limit has been raised to ₹4 lakh, allowing Ration Cards as proof instead of Income Certificates," he further wrote.

Ration cards, as opposed to income certificates in the past, are now accepted by colleges as verification of family income.

"This year, 1,18,199 (71 per cent) students out of 1,66,123 students have availed free admission till yesterday evening. Admission fees are set by Colleges and Universities, with a State Fee Regulation Committee determining the upper limit," Pegu said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared Pegu's post and stated that the state government had given various colleges Rs 103 crore in exchange for student enrollment in the previous year.