e-Paper Get App

70 yr old Rajagopal from Tamil Nadu receives his Ph.D.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
70 yr old Rajagopal from Tamil Nadu receives his Ph.D. | ANI

The 70-year-old man, who received his PhD on Friday, July 29, believes that age is just a number.

At the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai, which was presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajagopal obtained his doctorate after eight years of study.

"I received cordial help from my colleagues, including non-teaching staff. We were honoured to have PM Modi at the convocation,” he told ANI.

Read Also
'India is the world’s growth engine,' says PM Modi at Anna University's convocation ceremony
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducation70 yr old Rajagopal from Tamil Nadu receives his Ph.D.

RECENT STORIES

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Sharad Pawar

BJP showing arrogance of power, common man has capacity to teach it a lesson, says Sharad Pawar

DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale

DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland helicopter from Pune premises of builder Avinash Bhosale

Commonwealth Games 2022: India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins gold in 49kg category, sets record...

Commonwealth Games 2022: India weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins gold in 49kg category, sets record...

West Bengal: 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbed with huge amount of cash in Howrah; watch video

West Bengal: 3 Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbed with huge amount of cash in Howrah; watch video

Chennai: 'Those imposing uniformity are enemies of India’s unity,' says CM MK Stalin

Chennai: 'Those imposing uniformity are enemies of India’s unity,' says CM MK Stalin