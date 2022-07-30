70 yr old Rajagopal from Tamil Nadu receives his Ph.D. | ANI

The 70-year-old man, who received his PhD on Friday, July 29, believes that age is just a number.

At the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai, which was presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajagopal obtained his doctorate after eight years of study.

"I received cordial help from my colleagues, including non-teaching staff. We were honoured to have PM Modi at the convocation,” he told ANI.

