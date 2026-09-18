7 SFI Activists Booked For Allegedly Assaulting MSM College Staff In Kayamkulam Over Admission Cancellation Row | AI Representative

Alappuzha: A case has been registered against seven SFI activists for allegedly assaulting an MSM college staff member during a protest against the cancellation of the admission of a student who is to contest the college union election in Kayamkulam here, police said on Friday.

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Recently, Kerala University directed the college to cancel the admission of Al Ameen, who allegedly enrolled as an MCom student while working as a full-time physical education teacher at a private school.

The SFI fielded him for the post of college union chairperson, with the election scheduled for Friday.

Police said the case was registered against SFI activists Kashi, Liyanto, Aravind, Sabirsha, Richu, Vaibhav Chacko and two others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal trespass, rioting, unlawful assembly, assault and criminal intimidation.

According to officials at Kayamkulam police station, the case was registered on Thursday night following a protest by SFI activists at the college.

As per the FIR, tension flared on Thursday afternoon after a group of students allegedly stormed the college council room and assaulted staff members in an attempt to disrupt preparations for the union election.

Police said that later, around 5 pm, the accused allegedly attempted to destroy ballot papers and other election materials kept inside the council room.

The FIR said that when staff member Ramshad Rahim tried to stop them, the students allegedly forcibly entered the room and assaulted him.

Kashi allegedly choked Rahim, hit him on the head and wrongfully restrained him.

Other members of the group allegedly joined the assault, hitting him on the head and neck, the FIR said.

The situation escalated when the another accused allegedly attempted to hit Rahim with a metallic object.

Rahim blocked the blow with his hand and suffered an injury below his right thumb, police said.

Non-teaching staff member Hari and faculty member Seema were also allegedly assaulted by the group, the FIR said.

The assailants allegedly threatened the staff members before leaving the scene, warning Rahim that he would not be allowed to work at the institution, police said.

Following the attack, Rahim was admitted to a private hospital in Kareelakulangara.

Police officers recorded his statement at the hospital and registered a case.

SFI leaders have denied the allegation and will conduct a protest at the college on Friday.

Police officials said that they have started tracking the accused persons.

Also, police personnel will be deployed outside the college to intervene in case of violence, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)