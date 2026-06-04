'7 Medical Colleges Not Paying Stipends To Interns And Resident Doctors': NMC Tells Supreme Court

Supreme Court hears stipend payment case as NMC initiates action against seven medical colleges over non-compliance | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, June 4: The National Medical Commission has informed the Supreme Court that seven out of 756 medical colleges have not been paying stipends to interns, junior residents, or senior residents, and that show-cause notices have been issued to them.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale was informed by the NMC's counsel that, out of 756 undergraduate medical colleges, there is no dispute regarding stipend payments from 573 colleges. Additionally, 176 medical colleges have been established recently.

Show-cause notices issued

"He would also submit that seven medical colleges have not been paying stipend for which the NMC has already taken steps by issuing show-cause notices for levying of penalty, and on receipt of reply, further steps would be taken by them.

"He would also add that one medical college has remained closed and there are no interns in the said college. He further elaborates his submission by contending that 562 colleges are running post-graduate courses and they are paying the stipend to the interns and only two medical colleges do not have any interns and, as such, question of payment of stipend by these two colleges would not arise," the bench noted.

Matter posted for hearing

The bench appointed advocate Charu Mathur as a nodal counsel and directed the advocates appearing for the parties to furnish synopsis, charts and pleadings to her.

"A convenience compilation shall be prepared and be furnished to the Court for issuing further directions in these matters wherever necessary, by the next date of hearing," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on August 24.

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Petition on stipend payments

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by medical graduate Abhishek Yadav and others regarding payment of stipends to medical students.

It had earlier observed that despite a September 2023 order mandating a stipend of Rs 25,000 per month for interns starting October 2023, the previous batch had been left uncompensated.

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