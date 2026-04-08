NMC Issues Clarification On MBBS Course Fees: Bars Charges Beyond 4.5-Year Academic Study Period; No Fee For Internship Tenure

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a clarification directing medical colleges across the country to charge MBBS fees only for the actual academic duration of the course, putting an end to complaints of students being billed for the internship period.

The move comes after the Commission received reports that several institutions were collecting fees for the full five to five-and-a-half years of the MBBS programme, including the compulsory internship year.

Fee only for teaching period, says NMC

In its notice, the NMC made it clear that the MBBS course consists of 4.5 years (54 months) of academic study, followed by a one-year compulsory rotating internship (CRMI). Since the internships are not a part of any formal class teachings, the fees collected during this duration do not conform to the academic pattern followed by the institution.

All the medical colleges and universities have been instructed by the Commission to collect only the fees during the four-and-a-half years of study.

Observations of the Supreme Court

The National Medical Commission has also drawn attention to some of the concerns that were raised by the Supreme Court regarding the lack of stipends and internships' fees.

In addition, the Commission cited key Supreme Court judgments which emphasise that fee structures in educational institutions must be reasonable, transparent, and not exploitative, and should reflect the actual academic services provided.

Warning to colleges

Reiterating its stand, the NMC has asked institutions to strictly follow the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, along with existing regulations and court rulings.

It has also warned that any breach of the rules, like demanding payment for a period other than the specified academic period, will attract severe action against them.

The move is anticipated to provide some ease for MBBS students who complained about being charged for a period which is intended to be devoted to practical experience rather than theoretical studies.