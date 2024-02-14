35th National Road Safety Month: WIAA Hosts Drawing And Slogan Competition

Kindly add the name of Chief Guest : - Mrs. Pradnya Jedge, DCP of Traffic for South Mumbai, Mr. Nitin Dossa - Executive Chairman of WIAA.

Press Write up -

As part of the 35th National Road Safety Month 2024 from January 15 to February 14.

Western India Automobile Association conducted various activities throughout the month - on Saturday 10th February 2024, WIAA organised a Drawing cum Slogan competition for the road safety awareness in collaboration with Mumbai traffic Police and Transport department of Maharashtra. Total 465 students participated.

WIAA aims to encourage children to express their ideas and perspectives through art and slogans while instilling values of responsibility and social awareness. Additionally, the competition seeks to promote a culture of safe and sustainable transportation practices among future generations, thereby contributing to a safer and more sustainable society. Through their artwork and slogans, children are encouraged to convey important messages about traffic rules, responsible driving behavior, and the importance of road safety measures. This initiative not only empowers children to become advocates for safer roads but also contributes to building a safer environment for all road users.

Prizes are given as per categories : - Category A- Std I to Std IV , Category B - Std V to std VII, Category C - Std VII to Std X, Special Category ( Physically Challenged - Special Child)