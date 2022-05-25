339 Seats In UPSC CDA 2; here's what you need to know

Unsplash

Twice every year the examinations for Combined Defence Services(CDS) are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission(UPSC) for candidates who wish to join the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Officer’s Training Academy. According to the notification released by the CDS, 339 vacancies are available for applicants who can enroll with the online registration. The registration commenced on 18th May 2022 and will go upto 07th June 2022. The candidates must qualify a written test, the interview and a medical examination to be considered for a final selection.

Those who are interested may apply online through the official UPSC website - upsconline.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Last Date for Application Submission: June 07, 2022

Last Date for Fee Payment by Challan: June 06, 2022

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: June 07, 2022

UPSC CDS II 2022 Examination Day: September 04, 2022