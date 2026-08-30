30-40 Students Fall Ill After Suspected Food Poisoning On Mangala Express During School Trip, Railway Teams Provide Medical Aid |

Mumbai: Around 30-40 students travelling on the 12618 Mangala Express during a school trip fell ill after consuming lunch, with symptoms suggesting suspected food poisoning, railway officials said. The students complained of vomiting, loose motion and stomach discomfort while travelling in the S2 and S3 coaches. Railway medical personnel attended to them at Khandwa station and provided medicines and oral rehydration solution (ORS). All the students were later medically examined at Bhusawal and found to be stable.

Railway Medical Team Provides Immediate Assistance At Khandwa

According to the Central Railway's Bhusawal division, a group of 80 students and 10 teachers was travelling together when several students began complaining of gastrointestinal problems after having lunch. Around 30-40 affected students were given immediate medical attention at Khandwa. The accompanying teachers expressed their desire to continue the journey, following which railway medical personnel continued monitoring the students.

On arrival at Bhusawal, all the students underwent another medical assessment and were found stable. A further examination conducted on Saturday morning also showed no deterioration in their condition, officials said. The students remained under observation.

The exact source of the suspected food poisoning is yet to be confirmed. Railway officials said the situation was stable and under continuous monitoring.

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