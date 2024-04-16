3 Out Of 5 UPSC CSE Toppers This Year Were Former IPS Officers, A First In 11 Years!

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla (Representative image) | File

For the first time in the last 11 years, not just one one but 3 of the 5 UPSC CSE toppers this year, namely Aditya Srivastava, P K Siddharth Ramkumar, and Ruhani used to be IPS officers previously.

Both IPS and IAS are tempting positions for civil services in India, for different reasons.

Both positions are implemented differently, but the perks are somewhat similar. Read along to understand what one might miss by choosing IPS over IAS, and the pros and cons of choosing one over the other.

The IPS position offers a police uniform, which is considered a symbol of honour.

IPS training gives access to ammunition training, which is as good as being a part of the army. This is ununusual for normal police officers and citizens.

There is a 24×7 security and protection team for an IAS officer.

An IPS officer holds a firm position of command and undeniable assistance from subordinates.

The service life of an IPS officer is very demanding, and would need required to be out in the sun very often. If you like a regular office hours job that doesn't require you to do field work, the job may not be for you.

The job requires strenuous physical fitness criteria to be maintained, especially during the initial years of service.

The job requires you to be strong-willed and handle gruesome situations, as it involves dealing with gruesome crimes and scenes of violence as a part of the police job.

On the recommendations based on 7th pay commission, the salary of an IAS officer is INR 56,000 to a maximum of 2,50,000 per month, and the salary of an IPS officer is INR 56,000 to a maximum of 2,25,000 per month.

The salary is predominantly on the basis of promotions in both positions. The highest position for IAS is Cabinet Secretary. Another top position at the state level is Chief secretary, and another is Home Secretary. The highest position for IPS is the Director-General of Police. IPS officers can also be appointed as the director of CBI, RAW, and IB, or as the National Security Advisor.

Both the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Police Service have their own perks and benefits.

The role of the Indian Police Service is to maintain law and order and it is responsible for handling the most powerful bureaucracy in the country.

Indian Administrative Service works on implementing the policies and measures that are formed by the government so that its functioning is smooth.

Both these positions carry a sense of dignity and are based on the distinction of the candidate choosing their field.

The choice can be made solely on the roles and responsibilities that each one of them is assigned with, and if it matches with the interests of the candidate.