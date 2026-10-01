3 Minor Hostel Students Go Missing From Sindphana Public School, Multi-District Search Underway In MP's Beed | FP Photo

Beed: Tension gripped Sindphana Public School at Majalgaon on Tuesday evening after three minor residential students went missing from their hostel premises following dinner. More than 24 hours later, the boys remain untraced, prompting the Majalgaon City Police to launch a multi-district search operation, police said.

Three students identified

According to police, the missing students have been identified as Dinesh Vitthal Chavan (16), a resident of Nitrud in Majalgaon tehsil; Tejas Santosh Chavan (15), a resident of Kokate Hatgavhan in Partur tehsil of Jalna district; and Abhijit Srinivas Rathod (15), a resident of Pathri in Parbhani district.

The residential school, located in the Phule Pimpalgaon area of Majalgaon tehsil, is run by local MLA Prakash Solanke.

Absence discovered during roll call

According to school authorities, the incident came to light during a routine roll call at around 7 pm on Tuesday, immediately after dinner. When repeated calls for the trio went unanswered, hostel wardens and staff conducted an initial search across the campus. After an hour yielded no trace, officials realised that the students had slipped past campus security.

Following an overnight internal search, the administration notified the parents on Wednesday morning. Distraught family members rushed to the campus, demanding answers from the authorities amid emotional scenes outside the school gates.

Police launch multi-district search

Acting on a formal complaint filed by school employee Rameshwar Jadhav, the Majalgaon City Police registered a case against unidentified individuals for allegedly luring and abducting the minors.

Police initially received information suggesting that the boys had travelled to Parli. However, when an investigation team reached the location, fresh leads indicated that the trio had moved on to Nanded. Despite coordinated efforts across neighbouring districts throughout Wednesday, investigators have yet to make a breakthrough.

Also Watch:

Campus security raises concerns

The incident has triggered serious concerns among parents regarding campus safety. Several community members questioned how three teenage students managed to slip away undetected from a gated campus equipped with boundary fencing and 24-hour security personnel. Further investigation is underway.