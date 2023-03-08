e-Paper Get App
29.3 % persons aged 15-24 yrs not in education, employment or training: survey

The survey said that 34.9 % of persons aged 15-29 years were in formal and non-formal education and training for the 12 months preceding the survey. The NSSO carried out the survey covering the entire country in its 78th round.

IANS Updated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
The NSSO carried out the survey covering the entire country in its 78th round. | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A total of 29.3 % persons aged 15-24 years are not in education, employment or training, said a Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) conducted by the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

The survey said that 34.9 % persons aged 15-29 years were in formal and non-formal education and training for the 12 months preceding the survey. The report also stated that 72.7 % persons aged 18 years and above used mobile phones during the three months preceding the survey.

The objective of the MIS was to collect information for developing estimates of some important Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) indicators and to collect information about purchase/construction of house(s)/flat(s) for residential purposes after March 3, 2014 and information on migration.

The survey was initially planned to be conducted during the period January-December, 2020 but the field work was extended till August 15, 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The NSSO carried out the survey covering the entire country in its 78th round.

