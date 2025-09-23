 22-Year-Old Madrasa Teacher Arrested In Alwar For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation22-Year-Old Madrasa Teacher Arrested In Alwar For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links

22-Year-Old Madrasa Teacher Arrested In Alwar For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links

A 22-year-old madrasa teacher, Soyav Khan, was arrested in Alwar for running a sextortion racket linked to Bangladesh. Using video calls, he recorded victims in private moments and blackmailed them for money. His phone revealed explicit chats, nude videos, and financial transactions connected to Bangladesh and other countries.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
22-Year-Old Madrasa Teacher Arrested In Alwar For Running Sextortion Racket With Foreign Links | Representational Image

Jaipur: A 22-year-old madrasa teacher has been arrested in Alwar for allegedly blackmailing people as part of a sextortion racket with links with Bangladesh, police on Tuesday said.

Soyav Khan, a native of Gothda Khurd village, was arrested from his hideout in Dholagarh Devi area under Operation Cyber Sangram, they said.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said Khan used to make video calls to his targets, would convince them to drop their guards, and record them in private moments.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 17-Year-Old Student In Yavatmal; She Dies After...
article-image

He would then blackmail them by saying he would share the clips to their family members if they do not pay up.

FPJ Shorts
IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust Placement Process
IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust Placement Process
Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji Capture Proud Moment As Vaibhavi Merchant Receives National Film Award For RRKPK's Dhindora Baje Re (PHOTO)
Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji Capture Proud Moment As Vaibhavi Merchant Receives National Film Award For RRKPK's Dhindora Baje Re (PHOTO)
Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced Course On Affirmative Action
Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced Course On Affirmative Action
GST Reforms Spark Mixed Reactions Among Shopkeepers, Residents In Pune
GST Reforms Spark Mixed Reactions Among Shopkeepers, Residents In Pune

His phone was found to be carrying several explicit chats, nude videos and financial transactions connected to numbers in Bangladesh and other countries, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust...

IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust...

Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced...

Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced...

Children Start Crying & Hiding After Seeing White Woman For The First Time In Laos Village School;...

Children Start Crying & Hiding After Seeing White Woman For The First Time In Laos Village School;...

WBNUJS Students Wear Black Bands, Demand VC Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti's Resignation

WBNUJS Students Wear Black Bands, Demand VC Prof. Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti's Resignation

UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In...

UP: 14-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing After Being Scolded For Quarrel At School, Family Protests In...