 21-Year-Old Student in Chandigarh Hangs Herself; Leaves Notes
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation21-Year-Old Student in Chandigarh Hangs Herself; Leaves Notes

21-Year-Old Student in Chandigarh Hangs Herself; Leaves Notes

A 21-year-old female student was found dead in her hostel room in Sector 42, Chandigarh, according to a report by Hindustan Times. In the room of a government institute, the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
14-Year-Old Girl Student From Madrasa Dies By Suicide After Facing Obscene Video Threat In Shamli | Representative Photo

A 21-year-old female student was found dead in her hostel room in Sector 42, Chandigarh, according to a report by Hindustan Times. In the room of a government institute, the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The young woman, originally from Noida, left behind a suicide note, pointing to a man in her life as the cause of her drastic decision.

The deceased student's body has been transferred to the mortuary at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for a post-mortem examination.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 36, Inspector Om Parkash, told HT that they are currently in the process of verifying specific details and assured that appropriate action would be taken following a thorough investigation.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Young Woman Jumps Off Flyover Into River In Suicide Attempt Linked To Love Affair;...
article-image

Body was found hanging

The body was discovered when repeated attempts were made but the young woman in her hostel room did not respond to calls. After this, the police were alerted, and they forced entry into her room, where the body was found hanging.

Authorities have notified the woman's family in Noida. The SHO assured that a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances will be conducted surrounding this tragic incident.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here

BSEB Releases Exam Calendar 2024 For Teaching Exams, Check Details Here

Kerala Includes Indian Constitution Preamble In School Textbooks

Kerala Includes Indian Constitution Preamble In School Textbooks

Rodent Infestation And Food Quality Concerns Plague Sophia College Canteen

Rodent Infestation And Food Quality Concerns Plague Sophia College Canteen

Mithibai Kshitij Pre-Eliminations Showcases Diverse Student Talents & Celebrity Talk Show

Mithibai Kshitij Pre-Eliminations Showcases Diverse Student Talents & Celebrity Talk Show

Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest Of ASP And Wife In Female Student Rape Case

Allahabad High Court Stays Arrest Of ASP And Wife In Female Student Rape Case