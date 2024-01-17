21-Year-Old Student in Chandigarh Hangs Herself; Leaves Notes

14-Year-Old Girl Student From Madrasa Dies By Suicide After Facing Obscene Video Threat In Shamli | Representative Photo

A 21-year-old female student was found dead in her hostel room in Sector 42, Chandigarh, according to a report by Hindustan Times. In the room of a government institute, the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

The young woman, originally from Noida, left behind a suicide note, pointing to a man in her life as the cause of her drastic decision.

The deceased student's body has been transferred to the mortuary at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for a post-mortem examination.

The station house officer (SHO) of Sector 36, Inspector Om Parkash, told HT that they are currently in the process of verifying specific details and assured that appropriate action would be taken following a thorough investigation.

Body was found hanging

The body was discovered when repeated attempts were made but the young woman in her hostel room did not respond to calls. After this, the police were alerted, and they forced entry into her room, where the body was found hanging.

Authorities have notified the woman's family in Noida. The SHO assured that a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances will be conducted surrounding this tragic incident.